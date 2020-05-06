National Coalition: We will turn to the opposition in the event that the Al-Kadhmi

2020/05/06 | 17:05 - Source: INA

Baghdad government passes conscious

Today, Wednesday, the National Coalition announced that it will resort to the opposition in the House of Representatives if the government of Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhmi is passed.

The head of the bloc, Kadhim Al-Shammari, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "there is no coordination between the opposition blocs in order to topple the Al-Kadhmi government and prevent it from being passed within the parliament."

And the Iraqi parliament has decided this evening Wednesday, the date of the voting session to give confidence to the new government headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhmi