The salaries of pensioners will be launched tomorrow

2020/05/06 | 17:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad_INA

Finance Minister Fouad Hussein has set today, Wednesday, Thursday, the date for the release of the pensioners ’salaries.

The media office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "Some social media has reported that the pensioners’ salaries will be cut or deducted as the Ministry of Finance denies this news.



"

The statement added that "with the follow-up of the Prime Minister and Mr.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the salaries of retirees will be launched starting tomorrow, Thursday."