2020/05/06 | 17:40 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Baghdad - INA

The Foreign Ministry announced today, Wednesday, the conduct of the extraordinary trip to return 70 Iraqis stuck in Turkey.

"This trip is the eighth that flew toward Iraq," said ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), noting that "a delegation from the Iraqi embassy followed their travel procedures to overcome the difficulties they might face."