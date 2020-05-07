Al-Kadhmi: Most of the cabinet's nominees were selected from the ministries' cadres


2020/05/07 | 00:05 - Source: INA
Baghdad - INA

 

 The Prime Minister-designate, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, confirmed that most of the cabinet's candidates were selected from the ministries' cadres on a professional basis.

 Kadhmi said in a tweet to him on "Twitter", followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that he "submitted his government formation, pending the vote of the parliament on it."

 He added: "I have worked to select the candidates, most of whom are cadres of ministries on a professional basis, with a view to ensuring political, parliamentary and popular acceptance for them."

 He pointed out that "his goal will be to serve the people and achieve sovereignty, security and justice."

