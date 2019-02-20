عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


German halt in Saudi arms sales hurting UK industry - Hunt
2019/02/20 | 09:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Britain has urged Germany

to exempt big defense projects from its efforts to halt arms sales to Saudi

Arabia or face damage to its commercial credibility, the German magazine Der

Spiegel reported on Tuesday.Germany said last

November it would reject future arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia. It has

not formally banned previously approved deals but has urged industry to refrain

from such shipments for now.Germany accounts for just

under 2 percent of total Saudi arms imports, a small percentage internationally

compared with the United States and Britain, but it makes components for other

countries' export contracts. That includes a proposed 10-billion-pound deal for

Riyadh to buy 48 new Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from Britain."I am very concerned

about the impact of the German government's decision on the British and

European defense industry and the consequences for Europe's ability to fulfil

its NATO commitments," British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt wrote in a

letter to his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Spiegel reported.Hunt said British defense

firms would not be able to fulfil several contracts with Riyadh including the

Eurofighter Typhoon and the Tornado fighter jet, both of which are made with

parts affected by the German halt in deliveries to Saudi Arabia."This letter shows

how Germany's arms export practices are costing it the ability to partner with

its closest European allies," Hans Christoph Altzpodien, head of Germany's

defense industry association BDSV said.In his letter, Hunt also

wrote that the German government's decision to halt arms exports to Saudi

Arabia would cost German defense firms €2.3 billion in revenues by 2026.The German move is also

holding up shipments of Meteor air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia by MBDA,

which is jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems and Italy's Leonardo, since the

missiles' propulsion system and warheads are built in Germany. MBDA has

declined to comment on the issue."Germany can't

expect to be a part of the European defense industry and various cooperation

projects if it behaves so unilaterally on this," said one European

diplomat.A top Airbus official

said on Friday that the German halt in exports to Saudi Arabia was preventing

Britain from completing the Eurofighter sale to Riyadh, and had delayed

potential sales of the A400M military transport and other weapons.Hunt's letter comes as

Britain prepares to leave the European Union on March 29, in the biggest shift

in its commercial and diplomatic relations with the continent in decades. It

has still to reach a deal with the EU on the terms of its exit, raising the

risk of serious economic disruption.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW