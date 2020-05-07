Iraq Considers Russian Air Defense System

2020/05/07 | 06:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An Iraqi lawmaker said Baghdad is considering purchasing advanced Russian air defense systems to enhance its air capabilities and protect its airspace.

Baghdad is studying the purchase of Russian made long-range, surface-to-air S-300 systems or S-400 missile defense systems if the United States does not provide it with modern air defense systems, the Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament, Mohammed Redha Al-Haidar said, according to the Middle East Monitor.

"Iraq needs to upgrade its air defense system to protect its sovereignty and prevent any violation of the Iraqi airspace," he said, adding that Iraq currently owns ineffective American and Russian defense systems.

Back on April 30, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov said Moscow was prepared to provide Baghdad with advanced S-400 air defense missile systems once the Arab country made an official request for the military hardware.

The United States has already warned Iraq of the consequences of extending military cooperation with Russia, and striking deals to purchase advanced weaponry, particularly S-400 missile systems.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)