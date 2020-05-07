Salih receives congratulations from the Emir of Kuwait on the new government

2020/05/07 | 16:25 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

President Barham Salih, received a congratulatory message from the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of the new government's confidence-grant by the Parliament.

"The Emir of Kuwait expressed his sincere wishes to the president for the good health and wellness, and the Iraqi people to have more development and prosperity," a statement by the President received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The following is the text of the message:

“His Excellency, Dr.



Barham Salih, may Allah protect him

President of the Republic of Iraq

After Greetings,

On the occasion of the new Iraqi government receiving the confidence by the House of Representatives, it gives me great pleasure to express my sincere congratulations, and we wish all the members every success in achieving all the aspiration and prosperity of the brotherly Iraqi people.

We take advantage of this occasion to emphasize the close ties that our two brotherly countries have, and to affirm the permanent and common eagerness to develop and strengthen it in the interest of the good and interests of our two brotherly countries.

Please accept the sincere appreciation”