Pompeo to Al-Kadhemi: US is keen to support Iraq to overcome economic crisis

2020/05/08 | 05:50 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi discussed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, bilateral relations and means to develop it.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi received a phone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who offered congratulations on the occasion of forming the new government and granted the confidence of the House of Representatives, a statement of the Prime Minister Office received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).According to the statement, Pompeo stressed his country's keenness to stand with the Iraqi government to overcome the effects of the economic crisis, and to aspire to conduct a strategic dialogue between the two countries.Al-Kadhemi expressed his thanks to the US Secretary of State for the congratulations, hoping that the relations between the two countries will experience further development.