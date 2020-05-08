Al-Kadhemi government officially takes over

2020/05/08 | 05:50 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

The government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi officially took office from the resigned government.The reception and handing over of responsibilities and ministerial portfolios took place in the government palace in the presence of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi, the head of the resigned government, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, and the ministers of both governments, included a statement of the Prime Minister's Office received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).According to the statement, Al-Kadhimi stressed that his government has vowed to protect the state and provide reassurance to citizens and to send a message to them that this government will work to provide ways for a decent life, pointing to his keenness to preserve the achievements made and cooperation to face the security, economic and health challenges.On his part, Adel Abdul-Mahdi renewed his congratulations on the formation of the new government headed by Al-Kadhemi, stressing the importance of the peaceful transfer of authority as a democratic aspect, despite all the known complications in the political scene.He praised the selection of competent personalities for the new cabinet, calling on former ministers to cooperate with their colleagues in the handover stage.