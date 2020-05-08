The Arab League welcomes the formation of the Al-Kadhmi

2020/05/08 | 15:45 - Source: INA

Cairo-INA

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, welcomed the formation of the new Iraqi government headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, and that it obtained the confidence of the Council of Representatives.

The correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "the Secretary-General of the university called for the speedy completion of the ministerial formation, so that the new government can meet the current challenges and meet the legitimate aspirations that the masses of the Iraqi people still demand from October last year."

He added, "Aboul Gheit sent a congratulatory message to the new Iraqi Prime Minister, confirming that the Arab League continues to support Iraq and its willingness to cooperate with the new government in everything that would preserve Iraq, its unity, stability, and enable it to rise from the difficult situation it is going through in the recent period.