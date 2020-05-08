Anbar Investment Anbar Investment Authority reveals its plan to employ youth

2020/05/08 | 15:45 - Source: INA

Al-Anbar-INA

Anbar Investment Authority revealed its plan to employ young people during this year and the coming years.

The head of the authority, Mahdi Al-Noman, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "Anbar province has provided lands estimated at an area of ​​more than fifty thousand dunums for the youth employment project through the contract that was signed between the Ministry of Planning and one of the companies for this purpose," pointing out that "the first step includes Operating and providing 2,800 jobs in the year 2020, while creating all conditions and ways to support the success of the national project that was circulated by the central government.

Al-Noman added that "the second phase of the project will be over an area of ​​45,000 dunams", noting that "the organization developed a plan within self-sufficiency and food security to show a model that is the first of its kind, and the Anbar Investment Authority provided coordination in coordination with the governorate and the relevant departments with investment opportunities estimated at one million dunums for youth employment And provide food security in the province.



