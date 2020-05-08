Al-Muttalabi: The prime minister must be supported and the differences left

2020/05/08 | 16:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Member of the State of Law coalition Saad al-Muttalabi stressed today, Friday, the need to support the prime minister and leave the differences, while noting that the coalition will vote in the House of Representatives on any project that the government provides to the citizen.

Al-Muttalabi said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "There are multiple crises that the country is going through and differences must be set aside and the start of a joint process between the political forces to serve the citizen."

Al-Muttalabi stressed "the necessity of cooperation and solidarity between all, leaving differences and supporting projects and supporting the prime minister."