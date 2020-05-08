Houthis committed 2,676 violations to Yemen ceasefire: coalition

2020/05/08 | 18:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the Iran-backed Houthi militias have committed 2,676 violations to the ceasefire since it was announced, including 104 during the past 24 hours.

This comes while the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has announced a ceasefire in the war-torn country, in a step that apparently paves the way for permanent peace.

The coalition has affirmed it sticks to self-restraint and keeps the legitimate right of response.