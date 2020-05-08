Al-Lami: Efforts to include all journalists with a plots of land

2020/05/08 | 19:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Iraqi Journalists Syndicate seeks to include all journalists with plots of land.

The Syndicate of Journalists, Muayyad al-Lami, said in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "Most of the governorates distributed one or two meals and the other three meals," noting that "the holy provinces of Basra and Karbala distributed lands, while within days the plots of land will be distributed in the Najaf province, Ashraf Wasit, Babel, Dhi Qar, Maysan, Anbar, Salahuddin and Diyala.



Al-Lami mentioned the distribution of more than 9,000 residential plots in Baghdad, stressing, "There are efforts with the governor to find a better and larger space for all journalists to include the plots."