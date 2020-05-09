KRG Delegation Forms Two Committees for Negotiations with New Iraqi Gov't

2020/05/09 | 19:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation, which is in Baghdad to resolve the disputes between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, said on Friday that it had formed two committees for negotiations with the new federal government.The delegation explained in a statement that it had held several meetings with the Iraqi officials in the past few days in efforts to find solutions to the issues of oil and budget between Erbil and Baghdad.According to the statement, two committees of finance and oil, which included members from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, were formed and "worked as a team to assess the disputes, as well as finding a suitable mechanism to resolve them."The meetings were positive and the Kurdish delegation reaffirmed KRG's commitment to previous agreements between Erbil and Baghdad, the statement said, adding that the talks will continue between the sides in this regard.The delegation has been dispatched to Baghdad as the federal government has cut KRG's share from the budget despite a previous political agreement between the sides.