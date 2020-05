2020/05/09 | 19:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Amnesty Iraq sent a message to Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi, urging him to deliver on his promises, including ending human rights 'horrific violations'.

"Promises must now turn into immediate and meaningful actions, including the promotion and protection of human rights in Iraq, after years of horrific violations".