Crisis Cell: partial curfew remains

2020/05/10 | 12:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Crisis Cell announced an assessment of the curfew and possible actions.

Deputy Minister of Health, member of the Crisis Cell, Jassem Al-Falahi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Sunday, that "the talk about the existence of a trend to lift the curfew is incorrect," stressing that the partial curfew remains and the crisis cell did not take any action.

He pointed out that the Crisis Cell is trying to tighten measures in relation to improving the partial curfew.