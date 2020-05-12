CCCM guidance on preparedness and response planning, Iraq Informal Sites (30 April 2020 v.1.1)

2020/05/12 | 07:50 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster

Contents

CCCM key activities at informal site level ............1

Multi-sectoral informal site-level preparedness & response planning ............5

Mass messaging & Communicating with Communities .............9

This document contains technical inputs from, and has been reviewed by the Health, WASH, Protection (including GBV and Child Protection Sub-Clusters), and Shelter Clusters, and Cash and CwC/AAP Working Group.



It links to technical guidance from other sectors, and is intended to be updated and recirculated as necessary.





Guidance documents relevant for CCCM in Iraq including technical documents can be downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/CCCMIraqCOVID-19

1.



CCCM key activities at informal site level

In informal settlements, CCCM and other humanitarian actors should support the preparedness and response

activities of local authorities and Department of Health (DoH), responsible for leading public health interventions.

The first step in planning CCCM COVID-19 interventions is to understand the planning and intentions of authorities,

with CCCM (and other humanitarian) activities then being designed to complement these and avoid duplication.

Activities should be appropriately coordinated with local authorities during design and implementation.