Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; ISIS Sets Fire to Crops

wounded in recent violence:
Two
bodies belonging to Kakai Kurds were discovered in the Khanaqin
region hours after they were kidnapped.
A protester
died of injuries received yesterday in Basra.
Five guards at the
Thaar al-Allah Party headquarters were arrested.
In response,
protesters now want
the provincial governor, Assad al-Eidani, to resign.
In Baghdad, six security
personnel were wounded in a clash possibly with protesters.
Also, Islamic State members set
fire to crops in the Makhmour region.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
