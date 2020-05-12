Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; ISIS Sets Fire to Crops

2020/05/12 | 11:05 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least three people were killed, and six more were

wounded in recent violence:

Two

bodies belonging to Kakai Kurds were discovered in the Khanaqin

region hours after they were kidnapped.

A protester

died of injuries received yesterday in Basra.



Five guards at the

Thaar al-Allah Party headquarters were arrested.



In response,

protesters now want

the provincial governor, Assad al-Eidani, to resign.

In Baghdad, six security

personnel were wounded in a clash possibly with protesters.

Also, Islamic State members set

fire to crops in the Makhmour region.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis