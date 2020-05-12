MOI defines the categories included in possession of a weapon

2020/05/12 | 17:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Ministry of Interior has identified the categories included in possession of the weapon.

The director of weapons identities and permits in the ministry, Brigadier Jurist Abdul Saeed Hassan told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Tuesday, that "the groups included in carrying weapons are the three presidencies, the body guards of judges, representatives, and special ranks (general manager and above)," noting that "the clans have the right Possession of arms provided that there is a letter of support from the Directorate of Tribal Sheikhs, in addition to granting employees a license to carry weapons after bringing a letter from his department, as well as merchants after bringing support from the Chamber of Commerce.

For his part, Director of Relations and Information in the Ministry of Interior, Major General Saad Maan, confirmed to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the Ministry of Interior is the institution authorized to implement the state's policy of restricting weapons to the hands of its military institutions."