2020/05/12 | 19:55 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )

Follow-up INA

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed today that he was infected with the Coruna virus.

Peskov added that he is currently in the hospital.

And the Russian health authorities announced today, Tuesday, 107 deaths and 10899 new infections with the Corona virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2116 deaths and 232243 infections.