2020/05/15 | 00:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus have exceeded 300,000 people worldwide, according to figures published by the Johns Hopkins University.

This comes while Europe and the United States have suffered the most from the novel virus, while China, the homeland of the virus, has reportedly contained the disease.

According to Worldometers, coronavirus has been so far contracted by more than 4.5 million people worldwide.