2020/05/15 | 21:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iran-aligned Houthi militias have committed so far 3,308 violations to the ceasefire in Yemen, including 40 during the last 24 hours, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia has committed to a ceasefire it earlier announced and renewed, and has urged other parties to respect the Riyadh agreement, in a bid to reach permanent peace in the Kingdom.