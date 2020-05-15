Iraqi Kurdistan reports 5 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/05/15 | 22:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Five new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ministry a 17-year-old boy, 6-old child and 3 women aged 43, 21, and 19 were tested positive for the virus in Sulaimani province.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 397 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 377 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Friday evening showed that there are over 4,500,476 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 304,835 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

