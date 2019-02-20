Masrour Barzani calls Japan to contribute to Kurdistan’s economy, provide 'know-how'

2019/02/20 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
One of the housing projects in Erbil. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region security chief Masrour Barzani on Wednesday called on Japan to contribute to building the region’s economy, and provide technical expertise.
Barzani’s comments came during a meeting in Erbil with the Ambassador of Japan to Baghdad, Naofumi Hashimoto.
The Kurdish official “renewed interest from Japan to invest in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” a statement the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) released read.
“He urged Ambassador Hashimoto to provide technical expertise and know-how to build a strong, diversified economy.”
Japan opened its Consular Office in the capital of the Kurdistan Region in January 2017.
Since the fight against the Islamic State in 2014, Japan had provided approximately USD 500 million in humanitarian aid to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
During the meeting, the two addressed the situation in Iraq, where Barzani stressed the importance of working with the federal government and using mechanisms outlined in the constitution to settle political disputes.
They also discussed ongoing negotiations to form a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
