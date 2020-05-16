Al-Kaabi calls for resolving all intersections to reform the sports system

2020/05/16 | 20:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi called for resolving all intersections to reform the sports system.

The media office of the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "Hassan Karim Al Kaabi, the first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, called for the necessity of ending intersections and overcoming existing problems between all sporting organizations, personalities and ministry of youth and moving towards reforming the sports system that suffered From a major rift over the past years, stressing that the House of Representatives is working on the maturity of a number of legislations with the participation of sectors, personalities and stakeholders in the sports affairs, to vote on them during the coming period, including the law of clubs and sports federations.