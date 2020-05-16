Iraqi protesters remain in jail in test for new PM

2020/05/16 | 21:05 - Source: Iraq News



But courts have so far not acted and this is being seen as the first test of al-Kadhimi's power to carry out reforms.Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq's new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordered the release of demonstrators last week to ease tensions with protesters.According to the Human Rights Commission, at least 98 protesters have been detained in Iraq's state prisons and dozens more are missing.But courts have so far not acted and this is being seen as the first test of al-Kadhimi's power to carry out reforms.Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

