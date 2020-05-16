EU Commission looks forward to face the challenges with the Iraqi government

2020/05/16 | 23:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, the European Commission confirmed its aspiration to work with the Iraqi government as it addresses challenges, noting that the European Union will continue to stand with Iraq in support of its sovereignty, stability, security and prosperity.

The Information Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi received a congratulatory message from the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, in which he congratulated Al-Kadhmi on the occasion of assuming the presidency of the government and obtaining it Confidence of the House of Representatives.



"

Fontelles expressed the European Commission's aspiration to work closely with the Iraqi government as it addresses the challenges facing Iraq, especially the Corona pandemic that is sweeping the whole world, stressing the continuation of cooperation and partnership with the European Commission within the framework of partnership and cooperation, noting that "the European Union will continue to stand by Iraq in support of its sovereignty, stability, security and prosperity.



"

Fontelles pointed out that "the European Union mission is still working in Iraq within the framework of cooperation in combating terrorism, organized crime, violence and extremism, and advises the Iraqi authorities at the strategic level in the files that the Iraqi government considers a national priority."