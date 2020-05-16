PM to the PMF: You are the shield of Iraq and your ideology loyal to the homeland and Supreme Religious Reference

2020/05/16 | 23:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi described the PMF as the “Eye of Iraq” for the sacrifices they made in combating Daesh terrorist gangs, while announcing the launching of a broad military operation against Daesh terrorist gangs with the participation of the PMF.

Al-Kadhmi said, during his meeting with the Popular Mobilization Authority, which was followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The popular mobilization is the Iraq’s eye and its ideology of loyalty to the homeland and the Supreme Religious Reference," noting that "our meeting with the Popular Mobilization Authority represents a great pride."

He added that "the presence of the PMF will hard tackle the terrorist gangs of Daesh, which is trying to find a foothold in Iraq," noting that "the PMF has made a lot and everyone is witnessing its qualitative action against terrorism."