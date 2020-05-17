Iraqi Kurdistan records 7 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/05/17 | 14:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health worker at the coronavirus center in Erbil hospital, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Seven new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ministry 4 women, 2 men and a 10-year-old child were tested positive for the virus in Sulaimani province.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 404 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 379 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Sunday morning showed that there are over 4,650,793 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 312,115 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

