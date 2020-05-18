Iraq Master List Report 115, March - April 2020

2020/05/18 | 11:55 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: International Organization for Migration

Data collection for Round 115 took place during the months of March and April 2020.



As of 30 April 2020, DTM identified 4,705,182 returnees (784,197 households) across 8 governorates, 38 districts and 2,027 locations.



An additional 44,778 returnees were recorded during data collection for Report 115, which is lower than the number of new returnees in the previous round (63,954 new returnees in Report 114).



Most returnees were recorded in the governorates of Anbar (22,170), Ninewa (13,890) and Salah al-Din (7,974).



This low return rate is unsurprising considering the mobility restrictions imposed by the Iraqi authorities starting in March 2020 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The majority of new recorded returns were either households who had returned in previous months but were only identified in this round, or those who returned before the implementation of the country-wide curfew in early March.

During the same period, DTM also identified 1,389,540 IDPs (231,590 households) dispersed across 18 governorates, 104 districts and 2,986 locations in Iraq (-18 locations since the previous round).



Despite the overall decrease in the number of IDPs (-9,630 since the previous round), 2,694 individuals were displaced during March and April, mainly in instances of secondary displacement.

In terms of areas of origin, 60 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa Governorate, mainly from Mosul (277,506 individuals), Sinjar (266,088) and Al-Ba’aj (111,798).



The second and third largest shares of IDPs come from Salah al-Din and Anbar governorates with 11 per cent each.