Jordan: Helpline Dashboard UNHCR Jordan - January 2019
2019/02/20 | 18:30
UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world, answering around 500,000 calls per month. Since its inception in 2008, staff on the helpline have responded to over 3 million calls. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for more complex and emergency calls.

