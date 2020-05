2020/05/18 | 15:15 - Source: INA

The Security Media Cell announced today, Monday, the launch of a military operation to purify the quarries of Ain al-Jahsh in Nineveh.

A statement of the media cell, which was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said, "The command lines of Nineveh operations, through the 16th Infantry Division and the Popular Mobilization Command of Nineveh Governorate, have begun clearing Ain al-Jahsh quarries."