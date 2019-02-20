Lady Gaga splits with fiance Christian Carino

2019/02/20 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Pop superstar and Oscar nominee Lady Gaga has
split with her fiance, her second broken relationship in three years.A representative for the 32-year-old Gaga on
Tuesday confirmed celebrity media reports that the "Shallow" singer
and Christian Carino, who is also her talent agent, had ended their engagement,
but gave no details."It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes
end,” an unidentified source told People magazine. "There’s no long
dramatic story."News of the split came days before Sunday's
Oscar ceremony. Gaga is a best actress nominee for her role in the musical
romance "A Star is Born."The singer will perform "Shallow"
from "A Star is Born" on the Oscars telecast, which is seen as a
front runner to win the Academy Award for best original song.Gaga announced in October that she and Carino
were engaged. They began dating in February 2017, a few months after she ended
her five-year relationship with "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney.Gaga and Carino had appeared close when they
attended the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles in
January, but fans noticed she was not wearing her large engagement ring when
she sang at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.
Pop superstar and Oscar nominee Lady Gaga has
split with her fiance, her second broken relationship in three years.A representative for the 32-year-old Gaga on
Tuesday confirmed celebrity media reports that the "Shallow" singer
and Christian Carino, who is also her talent agent, had ended their engagement,
but gave no details."It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes
end,” an unidentified source told People magazine. "There’s no long
dramatic story."News of the split came days before Sunday's
Oscar ceremony. Gaga is a best actress nominee for her role in the musical
romance "A Star is Born."The singer will perform "Shallow"
from "A Star is Born" on the Oscars telecast, which is seen as a
front runner to win the Academy Award for best original song.Gaga announced in October that she and Carino
were engaged. They began dating in February 2017, a few months after she ended
her five-year relationship with "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney.Gaga and Carino had appeared close when they
attended the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles in
January, but fans noticed she was not wearing her large engagement ring when
she sang at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.