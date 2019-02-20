عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Lady Gaga splits with fiance Christian Carino
2019/02/20 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Pop superstar and Oscar nominee Lady Gaga has

split with her fiance, her second broken relationship in three years.A representative for the 32-year-old Gaga on

Tuesday confirmed celebrity media reports that the "Shallow" singer

and Christian Carino, who is also her talent agent, had ended their engagement,

but gave no details."It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes

end,” an unidentified source told People magazine. "There’s no long

dramatic story."News of the split came days before Sunday's

Oscar ceremony. Gaga is a best actress nominee for her role in the musical

romance "A Star is Born."The singer will perform "Shallow"

from "A Star is Born" on the Oscars telecast, which is seen as a

front runner to win the Academy Award for best original song.Gaga announced in October that she and Carino

were engaged. They began dating in February 2017, a few months after she ended

her five-year relationship with "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney.Gaga and Carino had appeared close when they

attended the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles in

January, but fans noticed she was not wearing her large engagement ring when

she sang at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW