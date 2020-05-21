Iraqi Army Kills Daesh Terrorists in Kirkuk

2020/05/21 | 08:05 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – The Iraqi army has announced that a number of Daesh terrorists have been killed in their hideouts during an operation carried out by the Special Operations Forces (ISOF) in the Kirkuk governorate.
The operation was reported via a statement issued by the Counter Terrorism Bureau that includes the ISOF.The statement, reported by the Anadolu Agency, said: "The Iraqi Special Forces carried out a pre-emptive operation in the mountains of Ghura, south of Al-Dibs district in Kirkuk governorate.”The operation, during which the aircrafts launched 11 air strikes, resulted in the death of several Daesh terrorists,” the statement added, without specifying the exact number of casualties.The statement pointed out that the operation also resulted in "the destruction of eight caves where the terror group’s fighters were hiding and preparing explosive devices.”This comes in the wake of a number of violent attacks carried out by Daesh terrorists in the country.In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh however sleeper cells have continued to spread terror across the country.
