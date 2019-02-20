Kurdistan security chief discusses lasting defeat of ISIS with Coalition Commander

2019/02/20 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In his meeting with LaCamera, Barzani also “praised the Global Coalition’s continued training and aid to Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces,” the KRSC statement said.
On Syria, the senior Kurdish official “reiterated calls for a peaceful, negotiated settlement that protects the rights and safety of the Kurdish people.”
Tensionsbetween the Syrian Kurdish factions have increased since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, during which the Democratic Union Party (PYD) established a self-administration and a military force known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG). The YPG became the leading element in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main US partner in fighting the Islamic State in Syria.
Reportedly, one element in the US plan for its withdrawal from Syria is promoting pluralism in the areas now under SDF administration to help ensure political stability. So far, the PYD has dominated to the exclusion of other parties.
Masoud Barzani, former President of the Kurdistan Region and current leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), previously mediated between the PYD-led ruling council of Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) and the Kurdish National Council (known as the KNC or ENKS).
Three agreements were concluded, between 2012 and 2014. However, none proved enduring because of political disagreements between the two blocs.
