Pakistan International Airlines passenger flight crashes in Karachi

2020/05/22 | 17:40 - Source: INA

Pakistan's Aviation Ministry said the flight from Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

At least 11 bodies from the scene have been brought to Jinnah Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Seemi Jamali.



It is unclear if those fatalities were victims from the ground or the plane.

The airliner came down in a busy residential area near the airport.