Venezuela security forces kill, punish anti-Maduro protesters

2019/02/20 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Venezuelan security forces have executed several people and
arbitrarily detained hundreds of others in a campaign to punish people who
protested against President Nicolas Maduro, human rights group Amnesty International
said on Wednesday.In a report titled "Hunger, punishment and fear, the
formula for repression in Venezuela," Amnesty said dozens died during five
days of protests from Jan 21 to Jan 25, almost all from gunshot wounds, and 900
people were arrested.Amnesty called on the U.N. Human Rights Council to take
action to address the "total impunity that prevails in Venezuela" by
creating an independent investigative body to report on the human rights
situation.The protests were sparked by opposition leader Juan Guaido's
call for people to demand a change in government after Maduro began a second
term following a vote last year widely considered as fraudulent. Guaido on Jan.
23 invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, though Maduro says
Guaido is leading a US-directed coup against him."The authorities under Nicolas Maduro are trying to use
fear and punishment to impose a repulsive strategy of social control against
those who demand change," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at
Amnesty."His government is attacking the most impoverished
people that it claims to defend, but instead it murders, detains and threatens
them."Venezuela's Information Ministry did not respond to a
request to comment.Amnesty said state authorities carried out extrajudicial
executions as a method of social control, mainly using the National Police's
Special Actions Force (FAES) to target poor areas that had risen up against
Maduro.The FAES have carried out dozens of deadly raids in recent
weeks. The unit has said reports of abuses are "fake news" spread by
right-wing opponents and their "struggle is against all criminals that
ravage our communities."Amnesty said 41 people had died, mostly from gunshot wounds,
in protests in late January. It said it had documented six extrajudicial
executions by the FAES of young men linked to the protests.In one case in the city of Carora, Amnesty said, police beat
up Luis Enrique Ramos Suarez, 29, at his home where 10 relatives were present,
shot him dead and then staged a mock shoot out to cover up the killing.Amnesty recommended that prosecutors at the International
Criminal Court should consider the facts in its report and possibly incorporate
them in a preliminary examination already underway on Venezuela.
Venezuelan security forces have executed several people and
arbitrarily detained hundreds of others in a campaign to punish people who
protested against President Nicolas Maduro, human rights group Amnesty International
said on Wednesday.In a report titled "Hunger, punishment and fear, the
formula for repression in Venezuela," Amnesty said dozens died during five
days of protests from Jan 21 to Jan 25, almost all from gunshot wounds, and 900
people were arrested.Amnesty called on the U.N. Human Rights Council to take
action to address the "total impunity that prevails in Venezuela" by
creating an independent investigative body to report on the human rights
situation.The protests were sparked by opposition leader Juan Guaido's
call for people to demand a change in government after Maduro began a second
term following a vote last year widely considered as fraudulent. Guaido on Jan.
23 invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, though Maduro says
Guaido is leading a US-directed coup against him."The authorities under Nicolas Maduro are trying to use
fear and punishment to impose a repulsive strategy of social control against
those who demand change," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at
Amnesty."His government is attacking the most impoverished
people that it claims to defend, but instead it murders, detains and threatens
them."Venezuela's Information Ministry did not respond to a
request to comment.Amnesty said state authorities carried out extrajudicial
executions as a method of social control, mainly using the National Police's
Special Actions Force (FAES) to target poor areas that had risen up against
Maduro.The FAES have carried out dozens of deadly raids in recent
weeks. The unit has said reports of abuses are "fake news" spread by
right-wing opponents and their "struggle is against all criminals that
ravage our communities."Amnesty said 41 people had died, mostly from gunshot wounds,
in protests in late January. It said it had documented six extrajudicial
executions by the FAES of young men linked to the protests.In one case in the city of Carora, Amnesty said, police beat
up Luis Enrique Ramos Suarez, 29, at his home where 10 relatives were present,
shot him dead and then staged a mock shoot out to cover up the killing.Amnesty recommended that prosecutors at the International
Criminal Court should consider the facts in its report and possibly incorporate
them in a preliminary examination already underway on Venezuela.