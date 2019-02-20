Shia militia leader criticizes US diplomat for ‘insulting’ Iraqi forces combat ability

2019/02/20 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iraqi Shia militia commander on Tuesday slammed the comments a US diplomat in Baghdad made when he said Iraqi forces are not ready to secure and stabilize the country without the support of foreign troops.
Joey Hood, chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Baghdad, told reporters on Tuesday that the Iraqi armed forces are not ready to safeguard Iraq’s security without support from foreign troops.
He also stated that “the current presence of US forces has come at the request of Iraq’s federal government.”
Following Hood’s remarks, Qais al-Khazali, the commander of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, described the comments as an “insult to the Iraqi armed forces, army, police, Hashd al-Shaabi, anti-terrorism, and air force.”
On his Twitter account, Khazali called it “an attempt to justify the American presence [in Iraq].”
Asaib Ahl al-Haq is part of the Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which Iran backs. The PMF participated in Iraq’s 2018 parliamentary elections under the name of Fatih Alliance and won 48 seats, the second largest parliamentary bloc following Sairoon’s 53.
Khazali, who was responsible for the deaths of five US soldiers in Karbala in 2007, was subsequently arrested and detained by the Coalition. However, he was released three years later in exchange for a British citizen his militia group had kidnapped and held hostage.
Over the past few years, the militia leader has repeatedly threatened to attack US forces stationed in Iraq should they continue to be present in the country.
During a weekly press briefing, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi responded to criticism against US troops in the country. The Iraqi PM said the presence of American forces in Iraq is based on Baghdad’s request so they can assist and train Iraqi forces in the fight against terrorism.
He also noted that there are no foreign military bases in the country, adding all the bases are Iraqi ones that contain foreign military experts and trainers.
According to Abdul-Mahdi, the US currently has around 5,200 soldiers in Iraq and their goal along with other foreign troops is to train Iraqi armed forces and defeat the Islamic State.
Over the past year, the Islamic State has carried out various insurgent attacks, including explosions, kidnappings, and ambushes in multiple parts of the country despite Iraq declaring victory against the extremist group in December 2017.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
