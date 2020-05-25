Mobile operators would benefit from 4G infrastructure in Iraq

2020/05/25 | 18:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Iraq outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Iraq-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses While Iraq continues to face political and economic challenges in 2020; signs of civil stability during 2019 paved the way for the mobile and fixed sectors to rebuild and restore telecommunications services in some of the liberated areas where networks had been damaged or destroyed.



The three major operators in the competitive mobile sector include Zain Iraq, Asiacell and Korek Telecom and together they own over 90% of mobile tower infrastructure.



During 2020 the operators have focused their efforts on supporting Iraq in various ways through the COVID-19 pandemic.



The majority of Iraq’s mobile infrastructure is still based on GSM and 3G, except in the Kurdish region where 4G is available, primarily through services offered by Fastlink.



The major operators hope 4G spectrum will soon be allocated and allow them to capitalise further on mobile broadband opportunities.



From a regulatory perspective, Iraq’s Draft Telecommunications Laws have been under scrutiny for a number of years and have yet to be finalised.



They were recently discussed at a workshop hosted by the GSMA in early 2020; where it was suggested that the Laws should be amended to include global best practices.



This BuddeComm report provides key telecoms industry information and statistics for Iraq.



It provides information on existing telecoms infrastructure, the regulatory environment, fixed and mobile subscriber statistics and information on the major operators.



BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally.



During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure.



Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.



On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes.



However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures.



In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.



Please note: due to the instability of this market, industry forecasts are not currently available.



The report covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services.



This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



Key developments:

Iraq offers potential for telecoms infrastructure development with many under-served areas requiring better coverage and/or reconstruction.

Fixed broadband networks are in deployment in Iraq and recent repair work has focused on fixing damaged fibre-optic cables.

Operators have faced serious security concerns for both personnel, equipment and infrastructure due to the civil unrest.

Nearly all users in Iraq are prepaid and these services have been instrumental in encouraging mobile take up by the mass market.

The mobile operators are focusing on the more lucrative enterprise and B2B market segments.

Companies mentioned in this report: Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC), Newroz Telecom, Asiacell, Zain Iraq, Korek Telecom, Regional Telecom, Communication and Media Commission (CMC), ScopeSky Communications.



Please note: Due to civil unrest in Iraq, current and detailed information on the telecoms sector can at times be difficult to obtain and forecasting is not included in this report.





Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Mobile devices

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Impact on Iraq

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Market overview

Regional Middle East Market Comparison

Introduction

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Regulatory environment

Historic overview Wireless Local Loop licences

Recent developments

Regulatory authority

Mobile regulatory issues

Temporary mobile licences awarded in 2003

Permanent licences awarded in 2007

Permanent license extensions in 2019

Fourth mobile licence

Mobile communications

Historical overview

Market analysis Mobile statistics

Mobile broadband statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Towers

5G

4G LTE

3G

Satellite mobile

Major mobile operators

Asiacell Communications (Oooredoo)

Zain Iraq (formerly MTC Atheer)

Korek Telecom

Kurdistan operators

Fixed-broadband market

Overview Internet and fixed broadband statistics

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH)

Historical overview

Recent developments

Other fixed broadband services WiMAX migrating to TD-LTE

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

Historical overview

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Fixed network operator in Iraq Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC)

Smart infrastructure

E-Commerce

M-payments, m-banking and e-banking

Digital and mobile media

Appendix – historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Iraq – 2019 (e)

Table 2 – Iraq – GDP and inflation – 2014 – 2019

Table 3 – Iraq - mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2019

Table 4 – Iraq - active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2014 – 2019

Table 5 – Iraq - mobile operator market shares – 2009 – 2019

Table 6 – Asiacell revenue, EBITDA and Blended ARPU – 2016 – 2019

Table 7 – Asiacell subscribers – 2015 – 2019

Table 8 – Zain Iraq financial data – 2009 – 2019

Table 9 – Zain Iraq mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 10 – Zain Iraq – market share of prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 11 – Korek Telecom subscribers – 2013 – 2019

Table 12 – Iraq - Internet user penetration and estimates – 2008 – 2018

Table 13 – Iraq - fixed broadband subscribers – 2017 - 2019

Table 14 – Iraq - fixed and mobile Internet traffic – 2017; 2018

Table 15 – Iraq – fixed lines in service and teledensity - 2009 – 2018

Table 16 – Historic - Iraq – fixed lines in service and teledensity - 1990 – 2008

Table 17 – Historic - Iraq - Internet user penetration and estimates – 2001 – 2008

Table 18 – Historic – Iraq - mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2002 – 2008

Table 19 – Historic - Zain Iraq mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2008

Table 20 – Historic - Zain Iraq financial data – 2008

Table 21 – Historic - Iraq - mobile operator market shares – 2004 – 2008

Table 22 – Historic - Asiacell subscribers – 2006 – 2014

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Middle East – mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 2 – Middle East – fixed and mobile broadband subscriber penetration

List of Exhibits Exhibit 1 – Background information - Orascom Telecom Iraq Corporation/Iraqna Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Iraq-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses Nicolas Bombourg

nbombourg@budde.com.au

Within Australia

(02) 8076 7665

Outside Australia

+44 207 097 1241

You just read:

News Provided By

May 25, 2020, 15:00

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release