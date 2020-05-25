Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 20 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/05/25 | 20:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Twenty new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan region in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

According to the ministry 10 people in Sulaimani province and 10 in Erbil province were tested positive for covid-19.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 496 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 403 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday evening showed that there are over 5,453,784 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 345,886 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The KRG Ministry of Education said on Saturday that it is ending the 2019-2020 academic year because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the Region.

Students in first to third grade of primary school will not have any exams but will be considered to have passed based on assessment.

For students in fourth to eleventh grade at primary and secondary schools and first to fourth grade at institutes who passed their first semester exams, the ministry will consider them as passing the year.



Students who failed those exams will be able to take second semester exams on a future date.

