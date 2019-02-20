UNSG looks forward to visiting Iraq: UNAMI head

2019/02/20 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Special
Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq Jeanine
Hennis-Plasschaert affirmed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's
keenness to follow up on Iraqi affairs and his desire to visit Baghdad.During her meeting
with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim, the UN official reviewed the
mission's activities in Iraq since she took office, besides her meetings with
Iraqi officials and Shiite cleric Ali al-Sistani.Hennis-Plasschaert
discussed with Hakim cooperation between the two sides in removing landmines
and planted explosives from the Iraqi territory. They also reviewed efforts to
combat corruption.
