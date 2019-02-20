عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


UNSG looks forward to visiting Iraq: UNAMI head
2019/02/20 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Special

Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq Jeanine

Hennis-Plasschaert affirmed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's

keenness to follow up on Iraqi affairs and his desire to visit Baghdad.During her meeting

with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim, the UN official reviewed the

mission's activities in Iraq since she took office, besides her meetings with

Iraqi officials and Shiite cleric Ali al-Sistani.Hennis-Plasschaert

discussed with Hakim cooperation between the two sides in removing landmines

and planted explosives from the Iraqi territory. They also reviewed efforts to

combat corruption.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW