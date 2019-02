UNSG looks forward to visiting Iraq: UNAMI head

2019/02/20 | 21:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-SpecialRepresentative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq JeanineHennis-Plasschaert affirmed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres'skeenness to follow up on Iraqi affairs and his desire to visit Baghdad.During her meetingwith Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim, the UN official reviewed themission's activities in Iraq since she took office, besides her meetings withIraqi officials and Shiite cleric Ali al-Sistani.Hennis-Plasschaertdiscussed with Hakim cooperation between the two sides in removing landminesand planted explosives from the Iraqi territory. They also reviewed efforts tocombat corruption.