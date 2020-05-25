WHO temporarily suspends the hydroxychloroquine

2020/05/25 | 21:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

The World Health Organization announced today, Monday, the temporary suspension of clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid 19, as part of a preventive measure.

The Director-General of the organization, Tedros Adhanum Gebriusos, explained in a press conference broadcast over the Internet, which was followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that this "decision comes after the medical journal" The Lancet "published last Friday, an article in which it considered asylum to chloroquine or its derivatives Such as hydroxychloroquine to address Covid-19 is not effective and may be harmful.