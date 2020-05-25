The first European country announce that it is free of corona

2020/05/25 | 21:45 - Source: INA

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, Dosko Markovic, announced today, Monday, that his country is free of the Coruna virus.

"We have won the battle with this virus and have become the first country to be free of coronavirus across Europe," Markovic told a news conference.

He added that "his country will open its borders to travelers from countries that do not report more than 25 injuries per 100,000 people, including Croatia, Albania, Slovenia, Germany and Greece."

Last March, the Republic of Montenegro closed borders, airports, ports and schools, and banned public gatherings and activities in open spaces to limit the spread of the Corona virus.