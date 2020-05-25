Atletico Madrid receive a heavy blow before the resumption of the Spanish League

2020/05/25 | 22:55 - Source: INA

Atletico Madrid announced today, Monday, the absence of striker Joao Felix, from the ranks of his team when the Spanish first division football league wheel returns to rotation next month.

"The 20-year-old, who moved to the club in a record deal valued at 126 million euros ($ 137.31 million) from Benfica last year, had a sprain on one of his left knee ligaments," the club said in a statement.

The club's statement did not specify the date of the Portuguese striker's return from injury, but Spanish media have reported that he may be absent for three weeks.