Rasoul: The anti-terror forces chased the terrorist supported by intelligence devices

2020/05/26 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The spokesman of the Commander in Chief, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, confirmed that the heroes of the anti-terrorist agency chased the terrorist Moataz Noman Abd Nayef Najm Al-Jubouri as an intelligence agent in Syria, despite using more than one passport.

The spokesperson for the Commander in Chief, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The heroes of the anti-terror agency were able to kill the terrorist, known as (Hajji Tayseer), who is the so-called governor of Iraq and the assistant leader of the Daesh terrorist gang for all state affairs and responsible for planning and coordination of external terrorist operations." .

He added, "After careful follow-up by the intelligence of the counter-terrorism agency, the international coalition was provided with accurate information about this terrorist, after which an air strike was launched by the coalition and the killing of this terrorist in the Deir Al-Zour region in Syria."