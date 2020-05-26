The anti-terror agency announces the killing of a dangerous leader in Daesh Org

2020/05/26 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Tuesday, the Counter-Terrorism Service announced the killing of the so-called Governor of Iraq, terrorist Moataz Numan Abdul Nayef Najm Al-Jubouri, with an air strike in Syria.

The agency stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "Your heroes in the counter-terrorism apparatus continue to pursue the remnants of the terrorist Daesh wherever they are found.



We will not tire of harvesting their rotten heads one by one after our heroes have developed precise intelligence plans and the use of modern technical techniques that are characterized by the work of the apparatus." Combating intelligence terrorism.



"

He added, "After the information provided by the agency, which led to the murder of the criminal terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, to the efforts made by our heroes in following up and arresting the terrorist criminal Abdel Nasser Qirdash, we announce to our great people today the killing of the terrorist Moataz Noman Abdul Nayef Najm Al-Jubouri Al-Makni (Haji Tayseer), who holds the position of the so-called governor of Iraq and the associate leader of the Daesh terrorist gang for all state affairs and responsible for planning and coordinating external terrorist operations after a short period of follow-up to the movements and dangerous movement of this dangerous terrorist inside and outside Iraq.