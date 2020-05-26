Iraqi Kurdistan reports 8 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/05/26 | 21:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A man wearing a protective mask in Erbl after coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan, May 24, 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Eight new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a Tuesday.

According to the ministry 8 people in Erbil province were tested positive for covid-19.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 504 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 403 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 5,543,439 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 348,040 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

KRG Health Minister Dr.



Saman Barzanji said on Monday that there is fear of another wave of COVID-19 given the ease of lockdown measures and waning commitment to public health advice.

Barzanji said his health ministry conducts 1,200 to 1,300 tests on a daily basis and that they expect the daily tests will increase because of the surge in new cases.

The minister warned that there is growing mistrust among the public in the Kurdistan Region and urged people to take the disease seriously, adding that the Region’s health system will not be able to cope with another outbreak.

Speaking of the existing curfew, he added there has not been any decision by the government to extend it beyond the Eid al-Fitr.

(With files from rudaw.net)

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



