Iraq reports 216 new COVID-19 cases

2020/05/27 | 09:10 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 216 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,848 in the country.
The new cases included 168 in the capital Baghdad, nine in Nineveh, eight in each of Babil and Erbil, six in Karbala, five in Najaf, three in Basra and Wasit each, two each in Salahudin and Diyala, and one each in Diwaniyah and Dhi Qar, the ministry said in a statement.
Six more people died from the coronavirus during the day, five of them in Baghdad and one in Diyala, bringing the death toll in the country to 169, while 2,852 have recovered so far.
The continuing rise in daily infections with COVID-19 prompted Salam al-Shimmary, a lawmaker, to apply deterrent legal procedures against violators of the curfew.
"The non-compliance with the curfew by some citizens especially in the densely populated areas has been the main reason behind the increase of the number of infections with coronavirus," al-Shimmary said.
He urged everyone "to cooperate and abide by health recommendations to combat the pandemic." Since the outbreak of the disease, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, including a nationwide curfew.
On May 10, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, decided to partially lift the curfew, while full curfew will continue for Friday and Saturday in addition to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in late May.
Eid al-Fitr is the festival of breaking the fasting after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
On May 18, Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said that the health authorities decided to impose a curfew on six districts in Baghdad for two weeks, including Sadr City, Habibiyah, Kamaliyah, Hurriyah, Shula and Ameriyah.
On April 26, a Chinese team of medical experts left Iraq after a 50-day stay to support Iraq in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
China has also donated batches of medical supplies to Iraq to help its battle against the coronavirus.
