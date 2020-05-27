2020/05/27 | 13:55 - Source: Iraq News

Fremantle Sells ‘Baghdad Central’ To Arte, Movistar Plus, Among Many Others

Fremantle has scored a raft of deals on the Iraq war drama series “Baghdad Central” following its well-received world premiere on Channel 4 in the U.K.



and its U.S.



debut on Hulu.

Produced by Fremantle’s scripted label, the series explores the U.S occupation of Iraq in 2003 and is told from the perspective of Iraqis.



The series was written by BAFTA-nominated writer Stephen Butchard (“The Last Kingdom”), based on the novel by Elliott Colla.

Fremantle sold the series to 87 territories with Arte (France/Germany), Movistar+ (Spain), CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service (Canada) Globoplay (Brazil), M-Net (Africa), Canal+ (Poland), Cosmote TV (Greece), MX Player (India), AMEDIATEKA (Russia), IVI (Russia), BBC Persian (MENA), LMT (Latvia), GO (Malta) and D-Smart (Turkey)

Arte will air the series across French and German speaking territories including France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland.



Movistar Plus has also acquired “The Investigation” and “Salisbury Poisonings” from Fremantle in an exclusive package deal.

Aside from Channel 4 and Hulu, the series will next roll out on SBS (Australia) and StarzPlay (MENA).



“Baghdad Central” stars Waleed Zuaiter, Corey Stoll, Bertie Carvel, Clara Khoury, Leem Lubany, July Namir and Neil Maskell.

“Baghdad Central” is set in October 2003 in Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein and follows an Iraqi ex-policeman, Muhsin al-Khafaji (Waleed Zuaiter), who has lost everything and is desperately trying to keep his sick daughter safe.



A case of mistaken identity sees Khafaji arrested and tortured when he comes across a British ex-police officer who recruits him to work with him in the Green Zone.

“The gripping storyline is told through a unique perspective that we don’t often see on TV and bought to life by an incredible international cast,” said Al De Azpiazu, SVP of sales and distribution for French Speaking Europe, Italy, Spain, Portugal and international at Fremantle.

“(‘Baghdad Central’) received an impressive reception following its launch in the UK and US on Hulu, so we’ve no doubt it will make a lasting impression on Arte’s and Movistar Plus audiences,” said De Azpiazu.

Executive producers on the series include Kate Harwood, Stephen Butchard and Alice Troughton.



Jonathan Curling (“The Secret”) produced it.



Fremantle is the global distributor for the series which was co-helmed by Alice Troughton (“Doctor Who”) as lead director, and BAFTA-nominated Ben A.



Williams (“Humans”).

